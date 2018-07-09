Computing

How Monzo leveraged AWS and Kubernetes to build an agile retail bank

AWS was key in helping Monzo to comply with the heavy regulations needed to gain a banking licence

How Monzo leveraged AWS and Kubernetes to build an agile retail bank
Chris Evans, Platform Team Lead at Monzo
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

The retail banking industry has been one of the most heavily regulated in the UK for decades. It wasn't until the early 2010s that the restrictions were eased, following several government inquiries that...

To continue reading...

More news