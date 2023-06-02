Fintech founder using AI to improve lives and livelihoods in Bangladesh

Penny Horwood
clock • 5 min read
Shabnam Wazed
Image:

Shabnam Wazed

Women in Tech Excellence Rising Star of Financial Services awards winner, Shabnam Wazed is shaping fintech, using AI to make financial services more inclusive.

Shabnam Wazed is Founder & CEO of AGAM International, an AI driven SaaS platform which Wazed designed to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses, by empowering the individuals and ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Nominate yourself or a colleague now for the Tech Women Celebration 50

Using cloud for a more sustainable approach to construction

More on Leadership

Peter Cochrane: Security needs a seat on the board. Source Pixabay
Leadership

Peter Cochrane: Security needs a seat on the board

On the continuing communication gulf between IT and management, and its root causes

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 02 June 2023 • 3 min read
UK IT Awards nominations are open
Leadership

UK IT Awards: Winners share their top tips

Allow time, keep it simple, and be honest

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
Data ethics can be daunting
Leadership

Profusion and Pinsent Masons LLP launch 'The Good Data Guide'

Because we can't trust AI creators to mark their own homework

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 24 May 2023 • 6 min read