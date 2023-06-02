Fintech founder using AI to improve lives and livelihoods in Bangladesh

Women in Tech Excellence Rising Star of Financial Services awards winner, Shabnam Wazed is shaping fintech, using AI to make financial services more inclusive.
Shabnam Wazed is Founder & CEO of AGAM International, an AI driven SaaS platform which Wazed designed to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses, by empowering the individuals and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders