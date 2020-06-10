SAS
Clothing retail is in bad shape but Gymshark is fighting fit. The secret? Data, says CDO Gemma Hulbert
A data-driven culture based on self-service analytics has helped the fitness firm stay fast on its feet
Big data analytics: the three biggest challenges
Shop Direct financial services CEO Neil Chandler gives his view on the three biggest challenges in analytics
How Shop Direct is using analytics to transform itself into a digital leader
The retail and financial services company is also exploring the potential of conversational UIs, virtual reality and AI
How UBM is using analytics in a bid to become the biggest B2B events company in the world
Data scientist Jody Porrazzo explains how UBM is blazing a new trail in events-focused analytics
Shop Direct uses Hortonworks and SAS analytics to personalise customers' shopping experience
If you're shopping in the sports section and like Nike and white, the first thing you'll see is a white Nike product, says group CIO Andy Wolfe
Volvo gives green light for 'shopping delivery to your car' service
After a successful pilot of Roam Delivery, car giant is in talks with a Swedish start-up that can keep fresh groceries cool for 24 hours
Has the data scientist always been around?
Is data science really a new role or just a trendy Silicon Valley badge for something that was already there? Sooraj Shah investigates
News UK: Data is not only the fingerprint of our customers' lives, it's the blueprint of our relationship with them
News UK's BI director, Andy Day, explains how the publisher of The Sun and The Times uses data to guide every aspect of its business
Birmingham City University investing £10m in attempt to plug STEM skills gap
Industry faces a shortfall of 80,000 skilled workers within the next two years, according to Semta
Data analytics firms make a serious play for telematics
The rise of telematics in the insurance industry has data analytics vendors' tongues wagging, Sooraj Shah investigates
Insurance industry 'behind' on harnessing big data
Jason Cabral, group head of pricing and management information at Zenith Insurance, tells Computing the sector could benefit from harnessing big data
Zenith Insurance gets better data insight and cuts fraud with SAS
Zenith Insurance's Jason Cabral explains how deploying SAS has improved efficiency at the insurance company
SAS CEO: "I didn't believe in mobile"
"I could not see any real reason to want to do analytics and bring results back to something the size of a BlackBerry," says CEO Jim Goodnight
British Gas deploys SAS analytics "as a service" to drive marketing campaigns
Analytic capabilities intended to mine customer information to power outbound marketing initiatives
How big data is foiling fraud
Authorities on either side of the Atlantic are using analytics to fight fraud. Danny Palmer examines how, through the use of big data, governments are saving billions
Top 10 IT skills stories of 2013
Computing has a look at the hardest hitting IT skills stories of the year
Public sector could tackle £20bn a year fraud through big data, claims SAS
Business analytics firm makes the case for using technology for clampdown
Npower's new billing system at fault for service issues
CEO Paul Massara apologises to customers for 'installation that didn't go as smoothly as planned'
Liam Fox MP : 'Exploiting big data is a massive economic opportunity'
Fox urges universities and industry to ensure that the UK is the first nation to profit from big data potential
'You have a one in three chance of being recruited for big data role' SAS tells students
100 roles up for grabs at the likes of PwC, the BBC and HMRC, for 300 who attended today's careers fair
Big data 'vital' to UK economy - but more experts needed, says SAS Institute
SAS Institute research indicates 69,000 more big data specialists will be required by 2017
How SAS boosts CareSource patient care with big data
US healthcare provider explains how analytics is helping it to deliver a better service for patients
Hadoop is 'super sexy' - Lenovo
'Sexy' image of Hadoop means many firms are diving into it even if they don't have to, Lenovo's Anthony Volpe tells Computing
Analytics will play a critical part in heathcare, says US medical firm CareSource
CareSource's Bob Gladden tells Computing that analytics will revolutionise healthcare