SAS: If we can't bridge the AI trust gap, we're going nowhere

The ideal of trustworthy AI is one that few would argue with. Who wants untrustworthy AI after all?
But getting there is another matter, and in the meantime there's an interesting dynamic at play. On the one hand, there's the opportunity, or perhaps the FOMO. Few organisations have clear-cut use ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders