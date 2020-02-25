Accenture
Transforming the traditional: making industries programmable through APIs
Many businesses could be transformed by the strategic adoption of APIs, cloud services, artificial intelligence and big data
Distance DevOps: the challenge of developing across offices and timezones
Panellists discuss the pitfalls of taking DevOps global
'Sell patients' medical information for cash? Why not?' say 18 per cent of US healthcare staff
Accenture survey finds one-in-five employees in healthcare sector would flog patient data for $1,000
Oracle extends police presence with Cloud Suite deployment in West Midlands
The work has enabled officers to quickly access critical information
Home Office selects Accenture and Certus in £20m ERP deal
Accenture and Certus win series of contracts with Home Office
News UK CTO Christina Scott promoted to News Corp deputy CTO
Scott to share deputy role with News Corp CISO Latha Maripuri
Top 10 big IT outsourcing and consulting disasters
When outsourcing goes wrong, it can go very expensively wrong...
HMRC refuses to reveal how much it paid Capgemini and Accenture for Aspire contract extensions
Revealing the cost could 'undermine the commercial interests of both parties', claims HMRC
Capgemini and Fujitsu paid £724m for HMRC Aspire contract in 2015/16
HMRC pays out £1.45bn to keep Aspire going over the past two years
Accenture 'underestimated complexity' of failed national IT system for Police Scotland
Near-£50m project collapsed and leaves police force without much-needed modern IT system
HMRC extends Accenture and Capgemini deals, as Aspire breakup lumbers on [UPDATED]
With Capgemini and Accenture again signed in to long-term deals at HMRC, the tax collector can now celebrate 22 years of outsourced IT failure
Police Scotland scraps Accenture-led unified IT project
Project intended to integrate Scotland's merged police forces abandoned due to critical flaws
Six Nations rugby crunches big data and tackles virtual reality
Data visualisation tool will offer coaches and rugby fans match stats at their fingertips
Six Nations rugby tournament tackles big data and virtual reality
Accenture has created a data visualisation system to offer coaches and fans insightful match statistics
Watch Accenture MD Bob Paton receive the UK IT Industry Award 2015 for Outstanding Contribution to the Profession
A lifetime achievement award for an industry stalwart
Reflections on the UKIT Awards: Accenture's Bob Paton
Accenture managing director Bob Paton explains how he felt when he found he'd won the Outstanding Contribution to the Profession award for his tireless work promoting technology skills development in the North East
MoD cans DBS contract with Serco - bringing payroll and HR in-house
Serco brushes off MoD contract loss
The UK IT Industry Awards 2015 - and the winners are…
Who took home the gongs at the industry's biggest night of the year?
What do CIOs see as the best procurement model for IT?
CIOs and industry experts debate whether a centralised function or a specialist IT function is the best fit for procuring IT
Amadeus deploys Box to global workforce of 13,000
Box 'provides increased efficiency, security and simplicity for our employees' says Alexandre Cabaud, VP global business services at Amadeus
Big data? We're still in 'the playground', say users in V3 survey
But organisations will quickly shift from playground to production, argues Pentaho's Wael Elrifai
HMRC picks Bain as its £20m strategic partner to shift away from Aspire contract
Huge task on hand for Bain & Co to help HMRC transition away from expensive Aspire contract
WHSmith says NetSuite SuiteCommerce is a 'win-win' for retailer and its franchises
WHSmith launches a new cloud-based B2B online commerce system on SuiteCommerce
IBM revenues down again - for the 13th quarter in a row
Results "demonstrate that we continue to transform our business", claims CEO Ginni Rometty