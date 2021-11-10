Sharing success: An interview with UK IT Awards finalist Accenture

After two years of waiting, the industry is finally ready to welcome the return of the UK IT Industry Awards - not next month or next week, not even tomorrow - but today.

The road here has been a long one, and the finalists have been through many rounds of judging and assessment to get to this point. But now it's time to sit back, relax and enjoy the best, biggest and brightest night of the year for the UK IT industry.

We talked to David Temple - managing director of finalist Accenture Technology - about what sets his firm apart from his fellow competitors.

What is Accenture all about?

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries, we offer strategy & consulting, interactive, technology and operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of advanced technology and intelligent operations centres. Our 624,000 people serve clients in more than 120 countries.

What makes you different from other technology companies?

I think Accenture's end-to-end capabilities, from business and IT strategy through digital transformation to operations, sets us apart from our competitors. We can help our clients with a huge range of business and technology challenges, bringing in skills from around the world as needed.

What company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

Our commitment to achieving net zero across such a huge organisation by 2025 is fantastic and is something that makes me proud to work here.

What are you working on this year?

My main focus this year has been on our Salesforce Workforce Management implementation with Thames Water, where we are helping transform their operational business. That programme is why we are attending the awards event this year after the project was shortlisted.

Why are events like the UK IT Industry Awards important to the IT industry?

It's great to bring people together, even more so this year after so much time working remotely for the last 18 months, to recognise the achievements that are being made throughout the industry and share success stories that can hopefully help others achieve similar results.