Meta lets algorithm pick 60 employees to fire

clock • 3 min read
This another step in the move to embrace 'black box' AI procedures
Image:

This another step in the move to embrace 'black box' AI procedures

The staff had no warning and no-one to appeal to - all video calls were anonymised.

Facebook parent Meta has randomly terminated 60 workers using an algorithm. The contract employees were working for Meta via Accenture's Texas branch, according a Business Insider report. Acc...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

CISA issues warning on active exploitation of Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS flaw

Apple employees launch petition challenging return-to-office order

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles
Communications

Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles

Even in the pre-internet days it wasn't technology that stood in the way of telecommuting, but office politics.

Tom Abram
clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
The trade-offs of data sovereignty 
Legislation and Regulation

The trade-offs of data sovereignty 

The increasingly common requirement for data not to leave a country or bloc has some important implications for cloud and data centre providers

David Friend
clock 15 August 2022 • 4 min read
Instagram and Facebook's iOS in-app browsers can monitor users' interactions with any website, report
Privacy

Instagram and Facebook's iOS in-app browsers can monitor users' interactions with any website, report

The practice would violate the App Tracking Transparency policy set out by Apple

Dev Kundaliya
clock 11 August 2022 • 3 min read