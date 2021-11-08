Vodafone: 'We are becoming one of the largest software companies in Europe'

clock • 2 min read
Vodafone: 'We are becoming one of the largest software companies in Europe'
Image:

Vodafone: 'We are becoming one of the largest software companies in Europe'

Interview with Ben Connolly, Global Head of Cloud Engineering at Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK is part of Vodafone Group Plc, the world's second-largest mobile phone company. Vodafone is the third-largest mobile network operator in the United Kingdom, with 17.2 million subscribers as...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Product

Computing research: How IT leaders are meeting human workforce challenges with modern technology solutions
Cloud and Infrastructure

Computing research: How IT leaders are meeting human workforce challenges with modern technology solutions

Andrew Hobbs
clock 23 July 2021 • 2 min read
Moving to remanufactured laptops could save the UK a million tonnes of carbon and £1bn a year, says Circular Computing
Green

Moving to remanufactured laptops could save the UK a million tonnes of carbon and £1bn a year, says Circular Computing

Because the reconditioned units reuse much of the original device, emissions, water and raw materials are significantly reduced, with costs 40 per cent less

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 21 April 2021 • 2 min read
Anna Barsby: 'It seemed like a natural thing to do'
Laptops

Interview: Asda CIO Anna Barsby on rolling out 7,000 laptops to disadvantaged schoolchildren

Scheme to distribute Dell devices to shools in most need begins this month

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 03 February 2021 • 4 min read