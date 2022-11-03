Green investment is "only path" to growth amid economic uncertainty

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
"Businesses are actually doubling down on [green] investments," said Accenture's Gemma Baker
Image:

"Businesses are actually doubling down on [green] investments," said Accenture's Gemma Baker

Business leaders must look to sustainability for future growth.

For years, consumers and end-users have faced a green premium when it comes to eco-friendly solutions and products. As the costs of living and doing business skyrocket, does the will to pursue gree...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Why bet365 went back to formula to innovate its most popular product

Musk fires executives after Twitter acquisition

More on Mergers and Acquisitions

Activist investor Starboard targets Salesforce, Splunk
Mergers and Acquisitions

Activist investor Starboard targets Salesforce, Splunk

Starboard Value previously made waves with Symantec and Mellanox bids

Wade Tyler Millward
clock 19 October 2022 • 3 min read
Meta to sell Giphy to comply with UK ruling
Mergers and Acquisitions

Meta to sell Giphy to comply with UK ruling

The divestment would include all of Giphy's overseas operations

Dev Kundaliya
clock 19 October 2022 • 2 min read
Sage acquires Spherics carbon accounting firm Spherics
Green

Sage acquires carbon accounting firm Spherics

Accounting software giant says new acquisition will help SMB customers better understand their environmental impact

James Murray
clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read