Interview: Westcoast Cloud, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

clock • 3 min read
Mark Davies, Westcoast Cloud
Image:

Mark Davies, Westcoast Cloud

Computing's Cloud Excellence Awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

This year's winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday 21 September in Central London.

Westcoast Cloud, one of the finalists, is in the running for the Best Cloud Support Provider.

We caught up with Managing Director Mark Davies to find out what makes their company different from other technology firms.

Mark has over 25 years experience across sales, operations and technical. He says he's always searching for ways to build new revenue streams and create business across both direct and indirect channels, and constantly looking at business development activities through new business sales, channel sales, resellers, vendors, distribution and outsourced opportunities. Currently, Westcoast Cloud is building out a range of cloud services through distribution to add value to the company's 7,500+ UK partners.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers. What makes you different from other companies?

Mark Davies: Westcoast Cloud is one of the leading providers of cloud services in the UK. We've been running the business for about 8 years and our mantra has remained the same the whole way through: What value can we bring to our partners, and how can we provide them with the best service possible that they in turn can provide to their end customers? In the last year we have reached over 1.3 million end user customers, with over £125 million of revenue.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

I would say the Elevate Pathways events have given us an opportunity to generate business directly for our partners using our knowledge and experience of the services that they provide to their end customers.

All that our partners have had to do for these events is to get their customer through the door. All other aspects including venue speakers and collateral have all been provided at no additional cost to them. Both, Westcoast Cloud and the partners that took part have seen a direct increase in revenue as a result of the events.

What are you working on this year?

Driving out a larger cloud portfolio for our partner. Adobe has been the first stage of that this year with other larger vendors like Alibaba Cloud and Acronis forming a part of this as well. We are also broadening out across Europe with the recent acquisition of Komsa, and we have just recruited someone that will be helping to support both areas of growth.

Why are events like the Cloud Excellence Awards important to the IT industry?

I think that the recognition of the great work happening throughout the industry is really important. Allowing both companies and individuals the ability to showcase their successes and have them celebrated can only be a good thing in terms of ensuring that the overall industry thrives.

The Cloud Excellence Awards will take place on 21 September in London. Click here to view the shortlist and here to book your table.

Related Topics

You may also like
Interview: Assurestor, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Cloud Computing

Interview: Assurestor, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

'Our services aren't diluted by non-essential distractions'

clock 31 August 2023 • 3 min read
Interview: Vodafone, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Cloud Computing

Interview: Vodafone, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

'We stand out for our resolute commitment to pushing boundaries'

clock 30 August 2023 • 5 min read
Winne Chen, Head of Wholesale Tech Data Delivery, HSBC

Cloud Computing

Interview: HSBC Wholesale, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

"The Wholesale Tech Data Delivery organisation within HSBC is committed to support the business in unlocking the value of their data"

clock 14 August 2023 • 4 min read
Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

How to attract and retain cloud experts

Interview: Assurestor, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Most read
01

Microsoft backs down to Europe over Teams and Edge

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

Cyberattack hits Suffolk school

01 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Apple explains why it backed away from scanning for abuse materials

01 September 2023 • 2 min read
04

Apple will limit iPhone USB-C to USB 2.0 speeds

29 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Met Police: major data leak risks exposing identities and operations

29 August 2023 • 2 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

How to attract and retain cloud experts
Cloud and Infrastructure

How to attract and retain cloud experts

Cloud specialists require a holistic approach

Simon Turner
clock 01 September 2023 • 4 min read
Cloud price rises: what organisations are doing to offset them
Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloud price rises: what organisations are doing to offset them

Computing's latest research finds companies looking to cut out the waste and renegotiate terms

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 24 August 2023 • 3 min read
Case study: 'Trailblazing' public sector cloud migration
Cloud and Infrastructure

Case study:  'Trailblazing' speedier public sector cloud migration

Legacy lift-and-shift at Forestry and Land Scotland

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read