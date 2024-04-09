As we move deeper into 2024, the cloud computing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by both the relentless pace of technological innovation and the strategic imperatives of modern businesses.
This transformation is marked by several key trends, including the deeper integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the ascendancy of edge computing, an intensified foc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders