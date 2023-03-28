Interview: NormCyber, Security Excellence Awards finalist

Cybersecurity is all about ensuring our computer systems, networks, and digital lives are free from disruption.

Computing's Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security companies, solutions, products and personalities - the ones who are keeping every other part of the industry operating.

This year's winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday 27th April in London.

One of the finalists is NormCyber, on the shortlist for the Managed Security Award.

We caught up with COO Pete Bowers to ask him more about the company's priorities for the next 12 months.

Pete is responsible for the day to day operations and execution of NormCyber's market strategy. He also oversees customer innovation and success, and plays a pivotal role in the ongoing development of cyber security and data protection services which deliver transparency and tangible value to the company's growing based of mid-sized customer organisations.

Prior to norm, Pete was CIO for Interoute and Easynet, and ran a technology consultancy assisting mid-sized organisations.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers.

Pete Bowers: Established in 2015, NormCyber is a company on a mission to provide mid-sized organisations with complete visibility and total control over cyber risk, without the hassle of managing it themselves. Its client list includes businesses in the finance, banking & insurance, logistics & supply chain, and retail & consumer goods industries, amongst others.

With a customer retention rate of over 98%, NormCyber offers a true eyes-on-screen 24x7x365 UK-based security operations centre. It also adheres to the highest information security standards including Cyber Essentials Plus and ISO 27001, and is both CREST-certified and PCI-DSS accredited.

What makes you different from other technology companies?

PB: NormCyber has a laser sharp focus on what is otherwise an underserved part of the market: mid-sized organisations.

Companies of this size do not typically have the in-house resources and expertise required to protect their infrastructure from attack, while they often find it a challenge to make sure their working practices continuously adhere to data protection laws and industry regulations.

At the same time, any breach or regulatory lapse has the potential to be catastrophic to their operations and reputations, so it is vital that they do not cut any corners.

We simplify cyber security and data protection for these companies, providing round-the-cloud managed services plus straightforward advice and reporting so our customers are in the best position they can be to remain secure and compliant. We don't just focus on the technology stack, we look at an organisation's people and processes too.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

PB: We've experienced healthy growth in the past year, but what makes us most proud is when we hear the feedback of our existing customers. We pride ourselves on providing jargon-free and proportional advice so business leaders can understand and mitigate risk.

From what our customers tell us, our plain-speaking approach is working. In the last 12 months, our Net Promoter Score has hit +50, which is far higher than the average for MSSPs.

What are you working on this year?

PB: Our flagship solution - Smartbloc - gives organisations the ability to build their own suite of cybersecurity and data protection services. Over the next year, we will continue to innovate and develop this service, listening to what our customers tell us and introducing even more best-of-breed modules that will ensure our customer's protection evolves in line with the ever changing threat.

Our growth trajectory means we expect to have double our current headcount in a year's time.

Why are events like the Security Excellence Awards important to the IT industry?

PB: The tech industry provides a lot of choice to potential customers, but the level of information can be overwhelming, making it difficult for companies to select the right solutions and services for them. The Computing Security Excellence Awards are highly credible, so help companies sort the wheat from the chaff and ultimately make the right decisions.

