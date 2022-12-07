Interview: UST, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

Every business plan now includes information technology (IT) as a crucial and integral part. IT is used not only by multinational firms that manage mainframe systems and databases but also by small businesses that own just a single computer.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows.

This year's winners were announced at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday, 9th November.

One of the finalists was UST, in the running for the DevOps Engineer of the Year.

Before the awards, we caught up with Visharad Dhavle, Senior DevOps/SRE Engineer (Architect Level) at UST to find out what makes his company different from other technology firms.

Dhavle describes himself as a high-energy, confident IT professional with an infectious enthusiasm for technology. He is a Masters in Computer Application with 11 years of comprehensive experience in application design, development, testing, release management and DevOps, SRE, and has been recognised for executing multiple roles as developer, application architect, technical lead, DevOps engineer, mentor and trainer.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers.

Visharad Dhavle: For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through digital transformation.

What makes you different from other technology companies?

Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

Through sustainable DevOps practices, UST paved the path for the FTSE 100 leading retailer to achieve their Sustainability Goals with a 50% reduction in web-app CO2 footprints.

What are you working on this year?

Improving the velocity while minimising the risk that comes with change through DevOps and SRE.

Why are events like the UK IT Industry Awards important to the IT industry?

To recognise exceptional people, projects and technological innovation.