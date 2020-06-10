BCS
The UK IT Industry Awards are back for 2020!
Entries are open for the industry's most prestigious awards.
The 'Business Analyst' - the future of decision-making for UK business?
An integral role that sits at the intersection between business, information systems and the outside world, says Dr Debra Paul, Chief Examiner for BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT and MD of Assist Knowledge Development
Post-Brexit Britain will need many more female techies, says Sir Vince Cable
More effort needed to recruit women into tech if the UK is not to fall further behind
The UK IT Industry Awards 2016 - get your entries in!
Come join the party, you might just win the biggest prize in IT!
Safe Harbour must be suspended immediately, says chair of European Parliament Civil Liberties Committee
'The Commission must immediately put forward a new complete and strong framework for transfers of personal data to the US' says Claude Moraes
IT still doesn't understand its role in society
BCS President and former Hampshire Council CIO and CDO Jos Creese examines the role of IT in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal
How Leeds Building Society's move to the cloud is supporting a mobile-first application development focus
Shifting Leeds Building Society's core banking platform to the cloud is just the start of a customer-focused, mobile-first revolution, CIO Tom Clark tells Computing
UK needs more women in tech to compete on global scale, says Education Minister
The UK will only realise its full potential as a global technology hub if more women are encouraged to find careers within the sector, Education Minister Nick Gibb has said
Computer Science to be included in EBacc
Michael Gove says Computer Science will be 'fourth science'
#UKITAwards2011: Good luck for tonight!
The IT industry will gather tonight to celebrate achievements of the past year
IT Leaders: David Clarke, BCS
David Clarke, CEO at the BCS, talks to Computing about the next generation of IT leaders
Exclusive: BCS CEO David Clarke gives his views on the government ICT strategy
The strategy is revolutionary in its scope, he says
Interview: BCS CEO David Clarke
The head of the IT industry's leading professional body gives his verdict on the coalition's ICT strategy and explains why he is generally optimistic about the future
BCS appoints new president
Jim Norton aims to raise the profile of computer science and computational thinking
Agile development: a never-ending change programme?
Government committee examined the benefits of agile development, identified retention of knowledge and increased experimentation
Queen honours industry figures for services to IT
BCS's David Clarke receives an MBE while University of Glasgow's Prof Calder picks up an OBE
BSI code aims to improve web access for elderly and disabled
Code will help businesses to cater for needs of the disabled and elderly when developing web sites and products
Debate: the future role of the CIO
Professionalism, a seat on the board and the use of social media
Lack of IT skills will make public cuts more painful
Open University says most graduates lack the mix of skills necessary to deliver efficiency savings through IT
BCS introduces IT service management qualifications
Institute has launched the first three of six specialist qualifications in IT service management
Martha Lane Fox gives backing to UK IT Industry Awards
UK Digital Champion believes awards will boost digital inclusion
BCS CEO says results of EGM endorse transformation programme
However, concerns raised would be considered going forward