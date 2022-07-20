G-Core Labs strengthens LATAM presence by launching public cloud region in São Paulo

This development means G-Core Labs services like virtual machines and bare-metal servers are now available in the world's fourth largest city by population.

Having local cloud points of presence brings cloud-hosted services closer to the end-user, helping reduce latency and improve application stability. With this new cloud point-of-presence (PoP), G-Core customers can easily get access to virtual machines and bare-metal servers, ensuring minimal latency for millions of users in the LATAM region. Moreover, G-Core cloud services and products such as load balancers, cloud firewall, Managed Kubernetes, application marketplace, snapshots, public and private IP addresses are now available to customers in this region too. Following the successful launch of these services, the provider will continue to strengthen its presence in the region and is going to propose PaaS products such as Managed Logging as a Service, Function as a Service and its unique AI infrastructure as a service in São Paulo.

"Since Latin America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of eCommerce and SaaS services, it is critically important for businesses and developers to have powerful and easily-scalable infrastructure right where its audience is located. Our new cloud PoP with instantly deployable virtual machines and high-performance bare-metal servers will help businesses to always stay in touch with users in Brazil, no matter how many resources you need," says Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud at G-Core Labs.

This new point of presence in São Paulo is the latest in a rapidly-expanding global network. G-Core Labs' public cloud is available in over 15 locations, including Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Johannesburg. Within its international infrastructure, the company is continuously increasing its capacities and is aiming to run over 40 extra cloud points of presence worldwide in the near future.

In addition to its growing global presence, the easy availability of bare-metal servers is a key differentiator for G-Core Labs compared to the traditional big clouds. Bare-metal servers, in contrast to the virtual ones, are more powerful and are suitable for tasks where there is no need for scaling configuration, and minimal latency is also required. It can be deploying resource intensive applications such as game servers and databases. These servers are built on new high-performance and fault-tolerant equipment from leading manufacturers.