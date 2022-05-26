Nitrado chooses G-Core Labs to scale its IT infrastructure internationally

By working with G-Core Labs, Nitrado has enabled the rapid development of its international products and the possibility of opening data centres in new regions, including Brazil and Japan.

The collaboration has provided Nitrado with infrastructure and computing power worldwide, which the company needs to develop its game server hosting services and to expand to new regions. The technological partnership has already enabled the company to launch several new locations, including São Paulo (Brazil) and Tokyo (Japan). G-Core Labs provides Nitrado with hosting, IP transit and logistics services in these regions.

Nitrado clients use game servers located in secure Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centres all around the world, including cities such as Frankfurt, New York, London, Singapore and Sydney.

"We've chosen G-Core Labs as our technological partner because this company has a vast experience in hosting. It is also very popular in the gaming industry. G-Core Labs provides a low response time worldwide, offers a wide range of equipment types in different locations, and has a responsive support team. We are sure that thanks to our collaboration both parties are going to achieve excellent results in their work," says Nitrado CEO Marcel Bößendörfer.

"We are excited to work with Nitrado. We'll provide the hosting company with all the resources needed to rapidly develop their international products. The fact that Nitrado has chosen G-Core Labs as its partner matters a lot to us. This is yet another confirmation that our gaming solutions are high-quality: cloud with virtual machines and bare metal servers, a global CDN that is capable of delivering heavy content fast and provides other services, cyber protection that includes protection against massive DDoS attacks, etc.," says Andre Reitenbach, G-Core Labs CEO.

Nitrado is an international game server hosting company. It allows its consumer clients to use gaming and voice servers, and provides domain name registration services. Also, Nitrado Enterprise Console helps game studios and publishers to manage their game server infrastructure. This ultimate dashboard is a large-scale game server orchestration and monitoring tool for game studios and publishers, which gives them the visibility and overview they need when dealing with many servers. To protect game servers from attacks, Nitrado also offers SteelShield — a proprietary patent pending DDoS protection specifically tailored towards protecting UDP and TCP traffic. SteelShield is integrated with the game's network protocol and backend services, making it computationally unbreakable.

This post was sponsored by G-Core Labs