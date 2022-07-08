Edel McGrath

clock • 1 min read
Edel McGrath
Image:

Edel McGrath

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

For three years Edel has led IT at real estate consultancy Knight Frank as Group Head of Technology. Before that, she held senior roles at Sainsbury's Bank, Chelsea Apps Factory and KPMG for over 20 years, with overall responsibility for IT delivery.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Its about behaviours, how we support people in our teams, how we move from traditional recruitment to thinking outside the box and more innovatively. I will be tough on recruiters: I won't accept CVs unless there is a diverse range. If the agency cannot provide a diverse range of CVs I'll move to the next one.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Web3.0

What makes you laugh?

My inability to win at retro board games with friends.

How did you get into IT?

In the early 90's I was a secretary and applied for a role of IT Administrator installing ccMail on the Mac estate (with a disk!). The rest is history....

 

Related Topics

More on Ecommerce

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
It's unclear if this is simply a postponement, or if Amazon has dropped its plan altogether
Ecommerce

Amazon drops plan to ban UK Visa credit cards

The online retailer said in November that Visa payment rates were an impediment to offering the best prices for customers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read