Edel McGrath

For three years Edel has led IT at real estate consultancy Knight Frank as Group Head of Technology. Before that, she held senior roles at Sainsbury's Bank, Chelsea Apps Factory and KPMG for over 20 years, with overall responsibility for IT delivery.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Its about behaviours, how we support people in our teams, how we move from traditional recruitment to thinking outside the box and more innovatively. I will be tough on recruiters: I won't accept CVs unless there is a diverse range. If the agency cannot provide a diverse range of CVs I'll move to the next one.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Web3.0

What makes you laugh?

My inability to win at retro board games with friends.

How did you get into IT?

In the early 90's I was a secretary and applied for a role of IT Administrator installing ccMail on the Mac estate (with a disk!). The rest is history....