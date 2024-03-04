'We decided to build a better energy retailer'

Octopus Energy’s David Sykes on how the disrupter built a platform to make green energy work for consumers

Penny Horwood
clock • 5 min read
David Sykes, Octopus Energy
Image:

David Sykes, Octopus Energy

With the “Big Six” energy retailers hemmed in by their own legacy platforms, Octopus Energy aligned its technology with its target operating model. The result has turned green energy choices into the proverbial ‘no brainer’ for millions of households.

Octopus Energy launched in 2016, and as its Head of Data, David Sykes explains, data was central to its mission from the start.   "The first phase of decarbonisation, certainly of the electricit...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal

Datacentre

AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal

All part of the plan to feed AI's power demands

clock 06 March 2024 • 2 min read
'As easy as ordering a pizza': How National Grid is building digital competency

Strategy

'As easy as ordering a pizza': How National Grid is building digital competency

It's about more than just hiring prompt engineers

clock 26 February 2024 • 3 min read
Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?

Datacentre

Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?

Not if you look at prefabrication

clock 23 February 2024 • 4 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?

Web3 needs use cases, story tellers and more women

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Big Data and Analytics

'I'm an advocate for human in the loop': How a critical infrastructure provider is handling AI
Big Data and Analytics

'I'm an advocate for human in the loop': How a critical infrastructure provider is handling AI

And why they’re looking beyond it

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 28 February 2024 • 2 min read
Google to use Reddit posts for training AI models
Big Data and Analytics

Google to use Reddit posts for training AI models

Reddit will get access to Vertex AI as part of the deal as it heads for IPO

Dev Kundaliya
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read
Gemma: Google unveils open AI models
Big Data and Analytics

Gemma: Google unveils open AI models

Includes safety tools as standard

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 February 2024 • 3 min read