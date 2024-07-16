BCS calls for publication of ethical AI policies and improved cybersecurity

Separate open letter from good governance advocates offers support in the rebuilding of trust in government

Penny Horwood
clock • 3 min read
BCS calls for publication of ethical AI policies and improved cybersecurity

An open letter from the BCS, the professional body for computing has highlighted several issues that need to be addressed if the UK is to fulfil its role in the world. A separate missive from a range of domestic and global advocates for good governance makes a case for open government being central to all of our lives.

Rashik Parmar MBE, CEO of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT has published an open letter to Peter Kyle MP, the newest Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). Kyle has...

SAS: If we can't bridge the AI trust gap, we're going nowhere

Artificial Intelligence

SAS: If we can't bridge the AI trust gap, we're going nowhere

Josefin Rosén, principal trustworthy AI specialist, on the importance of clarity

clock 13 June 2024 • 4 min read
'I'm an advocate for human in the loop': How a critical infrastructure provider is handling AI

Big Data and Analytics

'I'm an advocate for human in the loop': How a critical infrastructure provider is handling AI

And why they’re looking beyond it

clock 28 February 2024 • 2 min read
BCS warns it will take nearly 300 years to reach gender parity in tech

Leadership

BCS warns it will take nearly 300 years to reach gender parity in tech

Diversity marketing is hiding lack of progress

clock 20 December 2023 • 4 min read
Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub

UK invests £106m in five quantum research hubs
Government

UK invests £106m in five quantum research hubs

The new initiative will bring together researchers and businesses to develop revolutionary quantum technologies

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
UK and India announce joint Technology Security Initiative
Government

UK and India announce joint Technology Security Initiative

Countries say the new initiative to drive economic growth, create jobs and strengthen the bilateral relationship

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 July 2024 • 3 min read
Will Starmer take Blair's one piece of advice and focus on tech?
Government

Will Starmer take Blair's one piece of advice and focus on tech?

Lack of Manifesto detail is not an insurmountable problem

Amanda Brock
clock 10 July 2024 • 5 min read