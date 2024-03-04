'Like a stalker': data broker LiveRamp reported to UK, French regulators

LiveRamp is a cloud data platform company based in San Francisco. Previously known as Acxiom Corporation, it is "the industry's only interoperable platform for data collaboration across all cloud, walled garden, and media platforms," according to its website, which also says it helps customers maintain "compliance with the ePrivacy Directive, GDPR, CCPA, and other data protection and privacy laws."
Not so on the last point, according to researchers at Vienna-based research institute Cracked Labs. LiveRamp operates a massive identity surveillance system that ties perople's online and offline a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders