Navigating the ML landscape after the LLM tsunami

Machine learning (ML) has significantly shifted with the growth of Large Language Models (LLMs), such as PaLM by Google and ChatGPT by OpenAI. These tools can only be trained by companies with significant budgets, and are altering the approach ML engineers take to problem-solving and coding.
This massive paradigm shift makes it essential for ML engineers to understand how the models work and how to utilise them effectively. It's important to understand how the role of the ML engineer i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders