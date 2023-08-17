Five great reasons to register for the Women in Tech Festival

The Computing and CRN Women in Tech Festival is booking fast, and no wonder. The festival brings together some of the brightest and most influential women to connect, share their stories, celebrate success and build for the future.

Read on for five excellent reasons to book your tickets to this flagship event.

1) We're going to help you get a pay rise

"You have to have money, but you can't ask for money because that's crass. You have to be a boss, but you can't be mean. You have to lead, but you can't squash other people's ideas."

Not my words but those of Gloria, one of the few "real world" characters in the movie hit of the summer "Barbie." These words (which I'm surprised to find myself typing) are taken from a much longer monologue on the impossibility of being a woman, and they communicate perfectly the challenge that women often experience when it comes to negotiating a pay rise.

The gender pay gap is cumulative. Data suggests that women working in junior tech roles quickly fall behind their male colleagues. Because pay rises come in percentage increments the gap then increases over time. Conventional wisdom has it that one of the reasons the gender pay gap in tech is stubbornly persistent is that women are simply too shy to ask for more money or don't value themselves as highly as their male colleagues. That conventional wisdom is increasingly being called into question by more recent studies suggesting that women do ask for more money - they're just less likely to get it.

Gloria nails the problem. When women ask for more money they're viewed as pushy in a way that men simply aren't.

A keynote from Rupal Patel, CEO, Consultant, Executive Advisor, Best-selling Author, and International Speaker will help you to increase your chances of successfully negotiating a pay rise by focusing on the big picture and being seen and heard on your terms without apology or qualification.