Why is CCTV IT's blind spot?

CCTV is no longer an isolated and passive component

clock • 2 min read
Why is CCTV IT's blind spot?

Video surveillance cameras, also known as CCTV (closed-circuit television), are no longer merely passive viewers in today's digital world.

Cameras have evolved into powerful computers that are linked to core networks and the internet. Often, these devices have privileged access and are configured to transfer massive amounts of data to...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Internet of Things

Internet of Things

The perils of the smart city

There will be more than 50 billion smart devices in the world by 2030, managing and monitoring everything from our health to our roads. But what are the pros and cons of handing city management over to the IoT?

James Bambrough
clock 19 January 2021 • 6 min read
Internet of Things

Can regulation solve businesses' IoT security woes?

IoT manufacturers are waking up to the fact that they have responsibilities - even if it hurts their bottom line

Marco Hogewoning
clock 04 January 2021 • 5 min read
Internet of Things

Partner Insight: Don't underestimate the IoT as a security priority

Computing Staff
clock 07 August 2020 • 4 min read