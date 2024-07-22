UK teen arrested for alleged role in MGM resorts cyberattack

A 17-year-old boy from Walsall has been arrested in connection with the September 2023 cyberattack that crippled MGM Resorts for several days.
The West Midlands Police, working alongside the FBI and the National Crime Agency (NCA), apprehended the teenager on Thursday, 18th July, on suspicion of violating the UK's Computer Misuse Act and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders