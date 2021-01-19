The perils of the smart city
There will be more than 50 billion smart devices in the world by 2030, managing and monitoring everything from our health to our roads. But what are the pros and cons of handing city management over to the IoT?
There is a tacit acceptance that the world appears to be growing ‘smarter'. The total number of internet-facing smart devices is expected to exceed 38 billion by 2025, and reach 50 billion by 2030. By...
