Digitalising paper: how a people-focused approach drives innovation
Guy Lacey, Next Generation Technology Director at DS Smith, explains how digitisation plays a role in every aspect of his business, and how they're modernising whilst keeping people at the forefront
Manufacturing has been consistently improving ever since the industry was formed, yet paper is one material that has had seemingly little change over the last century. Throughout the last decade however,...
