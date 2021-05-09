The Spark #3 - 'Covid hit and the bottom fell out of the investment market'
Julian Chesterfield, CEO and founder of Sunlight, and Kosten Metreweli, the organisation's chief strategy officer, tell Stuart Sumner about their journey attempting to grow a tech startup and secure funding during the global pandemic
The Spark is a new podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies. Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete...
