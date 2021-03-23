When to upgrade to an enterprise version of the open source software you love

'Free' may get the job done in the short term, but the long term health of your code - and of your operational systems - must be taken into account

When to upgrade to an enterprise version of the open source software you love
  • Amith Nair
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Open source software crossed into mainstream enterprise IT years back. One Red Hat survey found just how far open source had come in 20 years: ranked as strategically important by 95 per cent of users...

To continue reading...

More on Open Source