OpenUK launches The Open Manifesto

The manifesto launched last week at an event at Kings College, London and brought together a host of speakers including economist and journalist Will Hutton and Neil Lawrence, Deepmind Professor of Machine Learning at Cambridge University and author.
Last week, OpenUK launched it's new report, State of Open: The UK in 2024, Phase 2: ‘The Open Manifesto'. The report has been timed to coincide with the election of a new government, and centre...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders