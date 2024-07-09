OpenUK launches The Open Manifesto

Three asks of the new government to support open-source technology to boost economy

Penny Horwood
clock • 6 min read
Shutterstock
Image:

Shutterstock

The manifesto launched last week at an event at Kings College, London and brought together a host of speakers including economist and journalist Will Hutton and Neil Lawrence, Deepmind Professor of Machine Learning at Cambridge University and author.

Last week, OpenUK launched it's new report, State of Open: The UK in 2024, Phase 2: ‘The Open Manifesto'.  The report has been timed to coincide with the election of a new government, and centre...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Open Source

OpenUK launches The Open Manifesto
Open Source

OpenUK launches The Open Manifesto

Three asks of the new government to support open-source technology to boost economy

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 09 July 2024 • 6 min read
CISA warns about unsafe open source projects
Open Source

CISA warns about unsafe open source projects

'Most' projects are open memory corruption security flaws

Graeme Burton
clock 28 June 2024 • 3 min read
Nutanix: We're staying true to open source
Open Source

Nutanix: We're staying true to open source

HCI vendor promises to support CNCF projects 'across all environments'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 23 May 2024 • 4 min read