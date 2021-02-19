Budget 2021: Chancellor must use new post-Brexit freedoms to support tech-led businesses
Rishi Sunak must now show us the benefits of Brexit to support pandemic recovery
No longer bound by EU state aid rules, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has an opportunity to use the Government's new Brexit freedoms to make fiscal changes that will support tech-led businesses on the road to...
More on Government
ByteDance to walk away from TikTok-Oracle-Walmart deal
Rather than tying up with Oracle and Walmart, ByteDance is instead seeking to restructure TikTok's US operations
Online retailers face special 'Amazon tax' on pandemic profits
Amazon's sales reached £19billion in 2020 after a 51 per cent increase
Biden administration delays Chinese military-related investment ban
The new US government has delayed a Trump-era executive order by four months
Twenty-eight per cent of software development positions across UK government departments remain unfilled
Some departments are yet to adopt the open source software despite the government acknowledging its benefits
US should not ban AI weapons - panel says autonomous systems can save lives
The USA has a 'moral imperative' to explore autonomous weapons systems, says the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence
