Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to expand its role under new government

Will bring in GDS, CDDO and incubator for AI as a central point for public sector innovation

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Image:

In a statement released today, the The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced that it will expand its remit in order to bring together experts in data, digital and AI from Government Digital Service (GDS), the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) and the Incubator for AI (iAI) together all under one roof.

The aim is to improve the government's patchy digitisation efforts, making making them more personalised and convenient for citizens to use. This will include providing an authentication service to...

John Leonard
Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

