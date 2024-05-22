Countries and companies agree AI safety initiatives in Seoul

Ten nations and the EU have signed the "Seoul Statement of Intent toward International Cooperation on AI Safety Science," agreeing to establish the first international network of AI safety institutes.
The collaborative effort aims to accelerate the development of safe and trustworthy AI. Last year the UK launched the world's first AI Safety Institute, with an aim to advance global understandi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders