Cost of GenAI is a negative for software companies, Gartner

'Revenue gains from the sale of GenAI add-ons ... flow back to their AI model provider partner'

John Leonard
clock • 1 min read
Cost of GenAI is a negative for software companies, Gartner
Image:

Cost of GenAI is a negative for software companies, Gartner

In its latest Q2 quarterly spending forecast published on Tuesday, analyst Gartner says that GenAI is like a "tax" on software companies. They have to spend on AI to keep up with expectations, but returns so far are flowing elsewhere.

"Generative AI is being felt across all technology segments and subsegments, but not to everyone's benefit," said John-David Lovelock, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner.  "Some software spendi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Anthropic has stepped up AI data scraping in a big way

Internet

Anthropic has stepped up AI data scraping in a big way

Hitting websites millions of times in 24 hours

clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Artificial Intelligence

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Where are the use cases?

clock 29 July 2024 • 4 min read
Is AI the answer the legal sector needs? - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Artificial Intelligence

Is AI the answer the legal sector needs? - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Going beyond iteration to innovation

clock 29 July 2024 • 1 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Artificial Intelligence

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI
Artificial Intelligence

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Where are the use cases?

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 29 July 2024 • 4 min read
Is AI the answer the legal sector needs? - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast
Artificial Intelligence

Is AI the answer the legal sector needs? - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Going beyond iteration to innovation

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 29 July 2024 • 1 min read
Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals
Artificial Intelligence

Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals

Nearly 71% of full-time workers said they are experiencing burnout, while two-thirds are struggling to cope with growing demands

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read