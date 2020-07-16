How to overcome IPv6 inertia
Technologists still struggle to convince businesses owners and decision makers to make the leap to IPv6. Marco Hogewoning, Acting Manager, Public Policy and Internet Governance at the RIPE NCC outlines the arguments
In November 2019, the RIPE NCC, Regional Internet Registry for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia, officially ran out of IPv4 addresses. This was another step on the path towards exhaustion...
