Two zero-days fixed in Microsoft's Patch Tuesday update

But no Exchange fixes this month

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Image:

Microsoft's April 2024 Patch Tuesday fixes a total of 150 security flaws, including 67 remote code execution bugs and two zero-days. Unusually, though, there were no patches for Microsoft Exchange this month.

John Leonard
Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

