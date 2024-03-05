Epic Games hacker isn't a hacker, at all

The 'ransomware' gang that allegedly breached Epic Games last month now says it's not a ransomware group, at all.
Mogilevich, which claimed to have breached Fortnite maker Epic Games last month, was due to release the stolen data this week. However, clicking the link to view what was meant to be a trove of per...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders