UK AI chipmaker seeks buyer, report

Graphcore has faced rising losses and falling revenues

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
UK AI chipmaker seeks buyer, report
Image:

UK AI chipmaker seeks buyer, report

Graphcore, the Bristol-based maker of advanced AI processors is reportedly seeking a buyer.

The company, once mentioned as a potential rival to Nvidia for high-performance chipsets for machine learning, was valued at £2.2 billion in 2020. It is now seeking a buyer at a valuation of around...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

Strategy

BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

Metadata and trail of provenance embedded into images and video

clock 05 March 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Government

IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Speak softly and carry a big stick

clock 04 March 2024 • 3 min read
Hugging Face AI platform infested with 100 malicious code-execution models, researchers warn

Threats and Risks

Hugging Face AI platform infested with 100 malicious code-execution models, researchers warn

These models could create a persistent backdoor for attackers

clock 01 March 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging
Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Plus: Google reinstates Indian apps after government reacts

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
Intel splits in two, signs deal with Microsoft
Chips and Components

Intel splits in two, signs deal with Microsoft

'We want to be the foundry for the world'

Dylan Martin
clock 22 February 2024 • 7 min read
White House announces $11bn for chip R&D
Chips and Components

White House announces $11bn for chip R&D

Investment aims to protect against expansionist China

Vikki Davies
clock 12 February 2024 • 2 min read