Regulation has made EU firms less data-hungry

Regulation changes demand for data, says a report by the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
The non-profit research organisation - which is mostly government-funded - says the EU's GDPR has led firms in the region to both store and process less data. The GDPR affects more than 20 milli...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders