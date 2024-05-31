Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Plus: Indian politicians adopt deepfakes

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at China's $47 billion chip fund, India's approval of deepfakes and strikes at Samsung.

Australia The Australian Electoral Commission has warned it has limited scope to protect voters from deepfake videos and phone calls imitating politicians in upcoming elections. Source Austra...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement

Google becomes latest vendor to add AI to its hardware

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Chips and Components

AMD announces 288 GB Instinct MI325X GPU in challenge to Nvidia
Chips and Components

AMD announces 288 GB Instinct MI325X GPU in challenge to Nvidia

Will enable servers to handle a one-trillion-parameter AI model in its entirety

Dylan Martin
clock 03 June 2024 • 4 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike
Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Plus: Indian politicians adopt deepfakes

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 31 May 2024 • 4 min read
Arm unveils new AI-optimised chip designs for smartphones
Chips and Components

Arm unveils new AI-optimised chip designs for smartphones

Promises faster speeds and improved efficiency

Dev Kundaliya
clock 30 May 2024 • 2 min read