Cybercrime is a growing concern, and organisations of all sizes and types are vulnerable to escalating cyber threats. To address this growing threat, Computing is proud to host the Cybersecurity Festival next month, on 10th and 11th May.

This year's event, our first hosted two-day function, will bring some of the brightest minds in the industry together to discuss the latest developments, trends and challenges in cybersecurity.

One of the major challenges is the skills gap, which has long been identified as an issue in the industry. However, Holly Foxcroft, head of neurodiversity at Stott and May Consulting, believes the real gap is not in skills, but communication.

In this timely talk on day two of the Cybersecurity Festival, Holly will present her research and industry experience, exploring the importance of supporting neurodiverse people in the industry.

As a leading expert in neurodiversity and cybersecurity, Holly will share her insights into why we must be more open to supporting neurodiversity and how it can help fill the cybersecurity skills gap.

Holly's career started in defence, in the electrical warfare and cyber threat landscape. During a short career break to raise her family while navigating how to support her autistic son, she fought to write policies, support inclusion and challenge stereotyping and bias.

As a civilian, Holly continued her work in cybersecurity in technical recruiting, where she recognised that the cyber space held a higher proportion of individuals showing neurodivergent characteristics.

Holly has since carved a career in correlating neurodiversity and cyber, supporting law enforcement and government agencies in understanding neurodiversity and cybercrime.

Holly's expertise in creating inclusive environments has gained her international recognition. She is a thought leader in cybersecurity, with a heavily decorated profile of awards and recognition.

Join Holly and the rest of the cybersecurity community at the Cybersecurity Festival on 10th and 11th May to explore this vital topic. Gain valuable insights into the importance of neurodiversity in the industry and how it can help address the skills gap. Register now to secure your spot.

