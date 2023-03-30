Amazon lobbying against datacentre clean energy bill

clock • 4 min read
Amazon is lobbying against the Oregon datacentre clean energy bill, report
Image:

Amazon is lobbying against the Oregon datacentre clean energy bill, report

The Oregon bill seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity used by high energy use facilities in the US state

Amazon is working behind the scenes to neuter a datacentre clean energy bill put forward by the US state of Oregon, reports suggest. The House Bill 2816 (HB2816) requires datacentre owners in Or...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK National Cyber Force reveals strategies to thwart hostile states, criminals

AI firm C3 to shift EMEA HQ from Paris to London

More on Datacentre

Mark Bjornsgaard, CEO Deep Green
Datacentre

UK-first datacentre tech heating public swimming pools for free

Deep Green announces launch of ‘digital boiler’ technology which transforms the heat from its servers into hot water for local businesses.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 14 March 2023 • 3 min read
Partner content: MongoDB CTO Mark Porter on empowering developer productivity through databases
Datacentre

Partner content: MongoDB CTO Mark Porter on empowering developer productivity through databases

MongoDB
clock 19 December 2022 • 6 min read
Environmental group opposes construction of data centre complex in East London's green belt
Datacentre

Data centre proposal threatens London green belt, says campaign group

Data centre complex will cause "massive environmental damage," says CPRE

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 November 2022 • 2 min read