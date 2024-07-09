Angela Rayner 'calls in' planning refusals for two hyperscale datacentres

Decision welcomed by new Chancellor in her first major speech in role

Penny Horwood
clock • 3 min read
Angela Rayner 'calls in' planning refusals for two hyperscale datacentres

Two separate hyperscale datacentre projects in the Southeast of England which have recently been blocked by respective local councils have been reopened by the new Housing and Communities Secretary and Deputy PM.

Investment company Greystoke Land has previously put forward proposals to build hyperscale datacentres in Abbots Langley in Hertfordshire and Iver, Buckinghamshire. The submissions would both have ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Hacking

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Group says it carried out a penetration test 'with post-payment'

clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft plans to address Scope 3 emission surge

Green

Microsoft plans to address Scope 3 emission surge

New strategy encompasses more than 80 significant measures

clock 20 May 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft inks $10 billion deal to power AI with renewables

Green

Microsoft inks $10 billion deal to power AI with renewables

Partnership will result in the construction of large-scale wind and solar farms

clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire
Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Inks £106 million land deal with real estate group Harworth

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
New AI datacentre coming to London's Docklands
Datacentre

New AI datacentre coming to London's Docklands

The campus will be built with sustainability in mind

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 21 June 2024 • 1 min read
Lenovo: Liquid cooling means 30% less energy used
Datacentre

Lenovo: Liquid cooling means 30% less energy used

Shifting is 'not as complicated as people may believe', says Lenovo UK&I ISG head Ian Jeffs

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 20 June 2024 • 4 min read