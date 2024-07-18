Amazon warehouse workers in Coventry narrowly reject historic union vote

The GMB union's bid for recognition at the Amazon warehouse in Coventry, UK, fell short in a closely contested vote held this month.
The final tally saw 49.5% of workers vote in favour of the union, while 50.5% voted against. Turnout was high, with roughly 2,600 of the estimated 3,000 eligible workers participating in the ballot...
