Amazon warehouse workers in Coventry narrowly reject historic union vote

Union bid fell just 28 votes short

clock • 2 min read
Amazon warehouse workers in Coventry narrowly reject historic union vote
Image:

Amazon warehouse workers in Coventry narrowly reject historic union vote

The GMB union's bid for recognition at the Amazon warehouse in Coventry, UK, fell short in a closely contested vote held this month.

The final tally saw 49.5% of workers vote in favour of the union, while 50.5% voted against. Turnout was high, with roughly 2,600 of the estimated 3,000 eligible workers participating in the ballot...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Cloud big three sign open letter urging datacentre kit suppliers to step up

Green

Cloud big three sign open letter urging datacentre kit suppliers to step up

Embodied carbon emissions are the focus

clock 18 July 2024 • 4 min read
Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard it helped to create

Green

Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard it helped to create

The company says it wants a more ambitious standard

clock 02 July 2024 • 3 min read
Amazon hoping ChatGPT killer will be ready later this year

Artificial Intelligence

Amazon hoping ChatGPT killer will be ready later this year

LLM 'Metis' will boast twice the parameters of GPT-4

clock 25 June 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

French internet attacked during Olympics

Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Corporate

CrowdStrike outage to cost $44m per Fortune 500 company, report
Corporate

CrowdStrike outage to cost $44m per Fortune 500 company, report

A quarter of top US firms were hit by the update blunder

Mark Haranas
clock 26 July 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Clarity versus crapification
Corporate

IT Essentials: Clarity versus crapification

What do you actually do?

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 21 July 2024 • 3 min read
Atos secures €1.7bn for financial restructuring
Corporate

Atos secures €1.7bn for financial restructuring

The services giant seems to have also reached a lock-up agreement with a group of banks and bondholders

Andrea Gaini
clock 16 July 2024 • 2 min read