Nominate yourself or others now for the IT Leaders 100

The 2022 edition of the list included leaders from industries including retail, financial services, logistics, transportation, education and government

Computing is all about the IT leader - whether that's the CIO, CTO, IT director, chief architect or any one of dozens of other titles. Having spoken to hundreds of IT leaders over the last 12 months and beyond, we're putting in the work to produce the definitive list of the top 100 IT leaders in the UK.

This is your chance to nominate yourself or someone you know to earn a place on the scoreboard. Simply open the submission form, or use the form below, and fill in their details to put them under consideration.

Laura Meyer, former HarperCollins CIO and now angel investor, and a member of the IT Leaders 100 last year, said:

"The IT Leaders 100 is a great way to meet others - I would particularly encourage young woman who want to move into senior leadership positions to reach out to people listed to help grow their own network. Attending events, mentoring and participating in discussions on important topics such as sustainability in technology are all important ways to form connections and to learn something new."

The IT Leaders 100 changes every year to reflect the constantly evolving IT market, so feel free to suggest anyone you think should be included.

All nominees who reach the final 100 will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher, as a congratulations for being an influential and inspiring individual.

Enter now

We take into account factors like size of organisation; size of department; annual budget; duration in role; and level of transformation achieved when considering entries for the IT Leaders 100.

We also ask a selection of light-hearted questions to get a sense of the person behind the title: from 'How did you get into IT?' to 'What's your secret talent?' We look forward to seeing what skills this year's most impressive IT leaders have been keeping under wraps!

Once we've shortlisted the entries, we work with industry experts on the incredibly challenging task of producing the final list - our assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT today.

Each entrant should only submit themselves once - multiple entries will not increase your chance of being on the final list.

Submissions are open until March. Watch Computing for the 2023 edition of the IT Leaders 100, which we'll publish later this year.

Use the form below to enter, or go directly to this link.