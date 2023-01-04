Intel's 13th Gen mobile processors hit 24-cores

The company showed off 32 new mobile CPUs in total, including the new high-performance 55W HX-series.

At the top of the stack is the flagship Core i9-13980HX processor, featuring 24 cores and a 5.6GHz turbo clock. This is the first time a laptop CPU has supported a 24-core configuration. Intel says it is the 'world's fastest mobile processor', built specifically for gaming laptops. The step-down i9-13950HX and i9-13900HX are not much slower, however, due to their boost frequencies of 5.5GHz and 5.4 GHz, respectively.

Also worth mentioning is Core i7-13850HX CPU, which has an unusual configuration consisting of 20 cores and 28 threads.

The most powerful Core i5 variant has a maximum of 14 processor cores (six for performance and eight focused on efficiency) and 20 threads.

All the HX-series models feature a 55W Processor Base Power (PBP) rating and a battery-draining 157W Max Turbo Power (MTP) rating. They support Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Other noteworthy features of the new HX-series include support for both DDR5 and DDR4 RAM, x16 PCIe Gen5 lanes, and 32 threads - generally comparable to Intel's 12th Gen mobile processors.

Intel claims the new 13th Generation HX-series offers up to 11% better single-thread performance and up to 49% faster multitasking performance compared to the 12th Gen CPUs. It also claims gaming performance is up to 12% faster.

HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer have all committed to bringing 13th Gen HX laptops to market.

Intel also unveiled a wide variety of H-, P-, and U-series processors to target the 45W, 28W and 15W segments, respectively.

They retain all the architectural characteristics of their Alder Lake predecessors, but have higher peak frequencies to provide better performance in productivity and gaming applications.

The P-series processors have a maximum of 14 cores: six dedicated to performance and eight dedicated to efficiency. They have a maximum turbo frequency of 5.2 GHz and support both DDR4 and DDR5.

The most powerful processor in the U-series, the i7-1365U, has a maximum turbo frequency of 5.2 GHz and a total of 10 cores (two performance and eight efficiency).

Finally, Intel unveiled fresh additions to its 13th Generation portfolio of desktop processors.

The new processors have a power consumption of 35W and 65W, respectively, and are intended for more mainstream desktop computers with a balance of power, efficiency and performance for gaming and productivity.