Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Exploits weaknesses in two key components

clock • 2 min read
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have uncovered a security vulnerability in modern Intel processors, which could enable attackers to steal sensitive information from affected systems.

The Branch Target Injection (BTI) attack, dubbed "Indirector," exploits weaknesses in two key CPU components: the Indirect Branch Predictor (IBP) and the Branch Target Buffer (BTB). The IBP and ...

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

