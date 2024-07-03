Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have uncovered a security vulnerability in modern Intel processors, which could enable attackers to steal sensitive information from affected systems.
The Branch Target Injection (BTI) attack, dubbed "Indirector," exploits weaknesses in two key CPU components: the Indirect Branch Predictor (IBP) and the Branch Target Buffer (BTB). The IBP and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders