Will adversity breed success?

Speed, security, savings: IT leaders' 2023 predictions

In the face of a turbulent 2022, the IT industry remained (mostly) a star player. No matter your company's size, shape or sector, technology is the one constant presence; and while some workers suffered during last year's Big Tech layoffs, demand at other firms remains as high as ever.

IT leaders, of course, know how influential technology has been in recent years, and have unique insight into what the year ahead is likely to hold. That's why we asked a selection of the UK's highest-performing tech superstars from our Top 100 IT Leaders list what they expect 2023 to bring to the table.

Predicting the future is never easy, of course, and the responses underscore that fact. Most, like Boots CIO Richard Corbridge, think we're in for hard times ahead; others, like ArcelorMittal's Kris Kupilas, predict (or perhaps hope for) more stability. And there will always be some, like Mark Ridley, who see adversity as a crucible for innovation.

Andy Caddy, CIO, PureGym

Smart companies will need to pivot quickly as the macro-economic climate is still unsettled and the cost-of-living crisis is likely to really come into focus in the first half of 2023. Businesses will need to react tactically and technology should be at the table, ready to help and lead through these turbulent times.

Read Andy's IT Leaders 100 profile here.

Leadership

"It feels really good to empower others:" An interview with Gavriella Schuster

Thirteen IT leaders name their spirit animal

Plenty of eagles, no dragons

