How we used Zoom in 2022

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Zoom has released its end of year survey
Image:

Zoom has released its end of year survey

Audio and web conferencing platform shares findings about how we have communicated over the last year.

As 2022 draws to a close,  Zoom has shared some statistics about about how customers have used Zoom over the past year. The company looked at numbers of meetings held as well as duration, number an...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Building a career in banking technology

TSB fined £48 million over botched migration

More on Communications

Virgin Media O2 launch series of measures to increase diversity, equity and inclusion
Communications

Virgin Media O2 launch series of measures to increase diversity, equity and inclusion

In addition to measures to amplify the voices of those currently under represented, the company has launched a series of best-in-class leave polices to support employees when it matters.

Virgin Media O2
clock 17 November 2022 • 3 min read
Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles
Communications

Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles

Even in the pre-internet days it wasn't technology that stood in the way of telecommuting, but office politics.

Tom Abram
clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
Getting ahead of potential complaints will endear you to your customers
Communications

Customers are "signals" - charting a new course to customer satisfaction

High expectations and low patience - satisfying customers has never been more difficult, but the key to satisfaction and retention is a seamless experience using collaborative technology.

PagerDuty
clock 09 August 2022 • 4 min read