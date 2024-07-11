Europe returns to space with brand new Ariane 6 rocket

But re-ignition glitches raise concerns

clock • 3 min read
Image Credit: ESA
Image:

Image Credit: ESA

Europe's space ambitions received a boost on Tuesday with the successful maiden flight of its next-generation heavy-lift launcher, Ariane 6.

The €4 billion rocket, launched from French Guiana under the watchful eye of a Rafale fighter jet, marked a significant milestone for the continent. After delays, funding debates and political hurd...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
SpaceX will destroy International Space Station

Services and Outsourcing

SpaceX will destroy International Space Station

Elon Musk's company given permission to take ISS out of orbit by 2030

clock 28 June 2024 • 2 min read
Britain commits £35mn to join EU's semiconductor research programme

Chips and Components

Britain commits £35mn to join EU's semiconductor research programme

UK semiconductor firms will have access to grants from Europe

clock 14 March 2024 • 2 min read
How Space Aye is putting Scottish space tech on the map

Big Data and Analytics

How Space Aye is putting Scottish space tech on the map

Company merges real-time satellite imagery with data from billions of IoT devices

clock 12 March 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

French internet attacked during Olympics

Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Communications

Vodafone scraps European datacentres after signing $1.5bn deal with Microsoft
Communications

Vodafone scraps European datacentres after signing $1.5bn deal with Microsoft

Both partners emphasise generative AI

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 17 January 2024 • 2 min read
'Mind reading' cap turns thoughts into text during trials
Communications

'Mind reading' cap turns thoughts into text during trials

Year of AI closes with breakthrough in non-invasive decoding of thoughts

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 14 December 2023 • 2 min read
Vodafone and Three announce merger to create UKs biggest mobile network
Communications

Vodafone and Three announce merger to create UKs biggest mobile network

Currently the third and fourth biggest mobile operators, the merger would see the creation of a mobile giant with 27 million customers.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 15 June 2023 • 3 min read