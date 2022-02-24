It's back! Join us for the CyberSecurity Festival in June

Following two years of virtual backgrounds and "You're on mute!", we are excited to announce our plans for our first-ever hybrid event: the CyberSecurity Festival 2022, coming in June!

Day one takes place on Wednesday 9th June, LIVE in central London; an evening event (4pm - 8pm) exclusively for CISOs and IT leaders to get together and hear visionary speakers, being first to learn Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change.

On 15th & 16th June we will provide an entertaining and engaging digital experience live from our studio in Covent Garden, for all IT professionals to learn from new cyber case studies, industry discussions, and practitioner deep dives. Over the two days we will address the challenges and opportunities facing the security teams protecting today's dynamic workforce, as well as discussing how you can effectively recruit and retain skilled and diverse talent in today's competitive landscape. We will cover everything you need to know about the future of AI, DevSecOps and zero trust.

